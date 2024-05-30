Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Healthcare Realty Trust

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 2.44% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $16.40.

The standing of Healthcare Realty Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $15.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $18.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $19.00

Delving into Healthcare Realty Trust's Background

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy. It works with developers that have strong ties to a local health system and physicians. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Healthcare Realty Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Healthcare Realty Trust's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthcare Realty Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -95.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Healthcare Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

