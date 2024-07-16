Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On HA Sustainable

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of HA Sustainable (NYSE:HASI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for HA Sustainable, presenting an average target of $42.6, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.5% increase from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive HA Sustainable is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $42.00 $39.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HA Sustainable. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of HA Sustainable compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HA Sustainable's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of HA Sustainable's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind HA Sustainable

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc is a climate investment firm that actively partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. It invests in behind-the-meter (BTM) building or facility-specific distributed energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost, Grid-connected (GC) renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and onshore wind, to generate power production and Fuels, Transport & Nature projects.

Breaking Down HA Sustainable's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, HA Sustainable showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 272.9% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: HA Sustainable's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 60.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HA Sustainable's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: HA Sustainable's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.92, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

