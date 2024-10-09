Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.6, along with a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a 11.86% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $28.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive G-III Apparel Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Drbul Guggenheim Announces Buy $36.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $32.00 $29.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Underweight $27.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to G-III Apparel Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of G-III Apparel Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for G-III Apparel Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of G-III Apparel Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists primarily of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives most of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

G-III Apparel Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: G-III Apparel Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: G-III Apparel Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): G-III Apparel Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.6% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): G-III Apparel Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.92%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: G-III Apparel Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

