Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Flex

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $39.6, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average reflects an increase of 19.1% from the previous average price target of $33.25.

A clear picture of Flex's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Barger Keybanc Announces Overweight $41.00 - Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $39.00 $27.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $37.00 $32.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $39.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Flex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Flex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Flex's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Flex Ltd is a contract manufacturing company providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, and product management services to electronics and technology companies. The company's operating segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). Flex Agility Solutions segment includes markets such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud; Lifestyle; and Consumer Devices. Flex Reliability Solutions segment includes markets such as Automotive, Health Solutions, and Industrial.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Flex

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Flex's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.39% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flex's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Flex's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.74. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

