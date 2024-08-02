Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Federal Realty Investment

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $116.2, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.57% from the previous average price target of $112.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Federal Realty Investment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $135.00 $122.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $112.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $104.00 $101.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Buy $115.00 $117.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $112.00 $109.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Federal Realty Investment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Federal Realty Investment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Federal Realty Investment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Federal Realty Investment's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Federal Realty Investment analyst ratings.

Get to Know Federal Realty Investment Better

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 26.0 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Federal Realty Investment: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Federal Realty Investment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.69% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FRT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Capital One Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FRT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.