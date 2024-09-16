Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Equity Lifestyle Props

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $71.8, with a high estimate of $76.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Marking an increase of 3.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $69.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Equity Lifestyle Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $76.00 $73.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $73.00 $72.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $65.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $68.00 $68.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $72.00 $69.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Lifestyle Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Lifestyle Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Equity Lifestyle Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Equity Lifestyle Props's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equity Lifestyle Props analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Equity Lifestyle Props

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 451 properties across the U.S. with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Equity Lifestyle Props

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Equity Lifestyle Props's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Lifestyle Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Lifestyle Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Equity Lifestyle Props's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.41, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ELS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sep 2021 Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Outperform In-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for ELS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.