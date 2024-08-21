Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On EPR Props

EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $49.1, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.37% from the previous average price target of $47.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of EPR Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target RJ Milligan Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $54.00 $54.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $46.00 $44.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $50.00 $48.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $47.50 $42.50 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $49.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPR Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for EPR Props's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind EPR Props

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that leases experiential properties in the United States and Canada. The company invests in two property segments: Experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and Education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. New investments are determined based on value and opportunity of the respective industry, location quality, and credit quality of tenants. The majority of revenue comes from the Experiential sector.

EPR Props: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining EPR Props's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPR Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPR Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, EPR Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

