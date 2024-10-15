Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Dominion Energy

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.6, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. This current average has increased by 10.24% from the previous average price target of $52.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Dominion Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $54.00 Paul Zimbardo Jefferies Announces Hold $58.00 - Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $58.00 $48.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $57.00 $54.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $57.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dominion Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dominion Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dominion Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dominion Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Dominion Energy

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

A Deep Dive into Dominion Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dominion Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dominion Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, Dominion Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

