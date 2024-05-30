Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Baxter Intl

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Baxter Intl, revealing an average target of $40.6, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Experiencing a 4.09% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $42.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Baxter Intl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $36.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $38.00 $44.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Announces Hold $40.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $44.00 $41.00 Travis Steed B of A Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Baxter Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Baxter Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Baxter Intl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Baxter Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Baxter Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into Baxter Intl's Background

Baxter offers a variety of medical instruments and supplies to caregivers. It enhanced its portfolio of hospital-focused offerings by acquiring Hillrom in late 2021, which added basic equipment, including hospital beds, to the portfolio, although about half of Hillrom's revenue comes from more digitally connected offerings like its smart beds and Voalte medical communications app. From its legacy operations, Baxter offers tools to help patients with acute and chronic kidney failure, which it plans to spin off by mid-2024. It also sells a variety of injectable therapies for use in care settings, such as IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions; nutritional products; and surgical sealants and hemostatic agents.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Baxter Intl

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Baxter Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baxter Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baxter Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Baxter Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BAX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BAX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.