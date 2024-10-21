Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Arcus Biosciences

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Arcus Biosciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. A decline of 5.71% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Arcus Biosciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Neutral $20.00 - Eva Fortea Verdejo Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $29.00 - Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Jason Zemansky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcus Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Arcus Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Arcus Biosciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Arcus Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arcus Biosciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on an ATP-adenosine pathway, which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment to create and optimize differentiated small-molecule immuno-oncology product candidates. Its product pipeline includes Domvanalimab, Etrumadenant, AB598, Casdatifan among others. Arcus conducts clinical trials for different types of cancers such as Lung, Colorectal, Pancreatic, and others. The company operates through a single segment which is the business of developing and commercializing immunotherapies.

Key Indicators: Arcus Biosciences's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Arcus Biosciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 34.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcus Biosciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -238.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcus Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -13.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcus Biosciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arcus Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RCUS

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RCUS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.