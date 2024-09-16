Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Theravance Biopharma

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.25, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. A 18.33% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $15.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Theravance Biopharma's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $15.00 $20.00 Marc Frahm TD Cowen Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00 David Risinger Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Theravance Biopharma. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Theravance Biopharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Theravance Biopharma's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Theravance Biopharma's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small-molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused on the areas of inflammation and immunology. The firm applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. The company develops lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Theravance Biopharma: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Theravance Biopharma displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Theravance Biopharma's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -115.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Theravance Biopharma's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

