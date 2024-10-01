Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Sabra Health Care REIT

Analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sabra Health Care REIT and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Marking an increase of 17.19%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $16.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sabra Health Care REIT by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $17.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sabra Health Care REIT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sabra Health Care REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sabra Health Care REIT's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sabra Health Care REIT's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sabra Health Care REIT analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States. Sabra's operations consist of nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sabra Health Care REIT

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sabra Health Care REIT's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sabra Health Care REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.87% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sabra Health Care REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SBRA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Sector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SBRA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.