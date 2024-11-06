Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Regal Rexnord

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $199.5, along with a high estimate of $208.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.75% lower than the prior average price target of $201.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Regal Rexnord's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $208.00 $223.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Buy $200.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regal Rexnord. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regal Rexnord compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Regal Rexnord's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Regal Rexnord's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regal Rexnord analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp is in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. The four operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Regal Rexnord's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Regal Rexnord faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.5% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Regal Rexnord's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regal Rexnord's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regal Rexnord's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Regal Rexnord faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RRX

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Barclays Reinstates Overweight Nov 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.