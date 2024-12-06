Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Patterson Cos

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.75, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. A decline of 6.86% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Patterson Cos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $25.00 $28.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $24.00 $25.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Patterson Cos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Patterson Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Patterson Cos's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Patterson Cos analyst ratings.

Get to Know Patterson Cos Better

Patterson Companies Inc is a dental distributor and wholesaler of consumable products and equipment operating through two business segments, Patterson Dental, and Patterson Animal Health. The company's segment includes Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Animal Health segment. Geographically, it derives its revenue from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The firm derives almost all of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Patterson Cos's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Patterson Cos's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.22%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Patterson Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patterson Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Patterson Cos's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Patterson Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PDCO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Jun 2021 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PDCO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.