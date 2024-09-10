Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Oscar Health

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Oscar Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.92% increase from the previous average price target of $26.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Oscar Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $28.00 $28.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oscar Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Oscar Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oscar Health's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Oscar Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Oscar Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 45.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Oscar Health's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oscar Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oscar Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Oscar Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

