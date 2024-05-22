Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Nordson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $299.25, a high estimate of $315.00, and a low estimate of $272.00. This current average has decreased by 0.08% from the previous average price target of $299.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nordson. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Summerville DA Davidson Lowers Buy $295.00 $315.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $272.00 $303.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $315.00 $290.00 Allison Poliniak Cusic Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $315.00 $290.00

Nordson is a manufacturer of equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers, among other equipment) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: industrial precision solutions, medical and fluid solutions, and advanced technology solutions. The company generated approximately $2.6 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023.

Breaking Down Nordson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nordson's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.76% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Nordson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nordson's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nordson's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nordson's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

