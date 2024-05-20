Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On 8x8

8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $3.5, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A 20.45% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $4.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of 8x8 among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $3.50 - Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $3.50 $5.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $3.00 $3.80 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $4.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 8x8. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 8x8 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of 8x8's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into 8x8's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 8x8 analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind 8x8

8x8 Inc provides contact-center-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service software applications to approximately 2.5 million users. The company's unified platform enables omnichannel communication to assist employees in communicating across voice, video, text, chat, and contact centers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

8x8: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, 8x8 faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.88% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: 8x8's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 8x8's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -22.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): 8x8's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EGHT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EGHT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.