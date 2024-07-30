Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Northern Trust

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Northern Trust, presenting an average target of $88.0, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.61%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Northern Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $93.00 $97.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $90.00 $86.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $84.00 $94.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $85.00 $92.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Northern Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Northern Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of Dec. 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $15.4 trillion and assets under management of $1.4 trillion.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Northern Trust's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 118.24% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

