Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Metagenomi

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.25, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Experiencing a 16.95% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $14.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Metagenomi. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $7.00 $10.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $22.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Metagenomi. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Metagenomi compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Metagenomi's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Metagenomi's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Metagenomi analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Metagenomi: A Closer Look

Metagenomi Inc is a genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox. Genetic diseases are caused by a diverse set of mutations that have been largely inaccessible by genome engineering approaches to date. The genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems (including prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat (CRISPR)-associated transposases (CASTs).

Financial Insights: Metagenomi

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Metagenomi's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 76.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Metagenomi's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -53.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Metagenomi's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Metagenomi adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.