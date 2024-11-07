Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On IonQ

Analysts' ratings for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $16.25, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $13.50, the current average has increased by 20.37%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of IonQ by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $22.00 $12.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $13.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $12.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IonQ. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of IonQ compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for IonQ's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of IonQ's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IonQ analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

IonQ's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, IonQ showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 106.36% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IonQ's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -330.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IonQ's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IonQ's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IONQ

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Nov 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for IONQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.