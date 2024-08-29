Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Helmerich & Payne

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Helmerich & Payne and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. A decline of 4.49% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of Helmerich & Payne's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $34.00 $38.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $50.00 $48.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.50 Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $39.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne maintains one of the largest fleets of land drilling rigs in the US. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice to drill horizontal wells for production of US tight oil and gas. H&P is present in nearly every major US shale play and has a small but growing presence internationally.

Understanding the Numbers: Helmerich & Payne's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Helmerich & Payne's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.62%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Helmerich & Payne's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helmerich & Payne's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helmerich & Payne's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Helmerich & Payne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

