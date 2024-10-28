Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Hayward Holdings

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.38, along with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average has increased by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $15.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Hayward Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $16.00 $15.50 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $15.50 $15.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $15.00 $14.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $19.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hayward Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hayward Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hayward Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hayward Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hayward Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know Hayward Holdings Better

Hayward Holdings is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient swimming pool equipment and pool automation systems. The company offers a wide range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, LED lights, and sanitization. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company has around 2,000 full-time employees. Hayward generated approximately $1.0 billion in revenue in 2023.

Understanding the Numbers: Hayward Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hayward Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hayward Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hayward Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hayward Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HAYW

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Mar 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HAYW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.