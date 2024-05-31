Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Genelux

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.75, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average represents a 8.46% decrease from the previous average price target of $32.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Genelux among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bruce Jackson Benchmark Lowers Speculative Buy $25.00 $30.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 - Bruce Jackson Benchmark Maintains Speculative Buy $30.00 - Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $32.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Genelux. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genelux compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Genelux's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Genelux's Background

Genelux Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its pipeline products include Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec) and others.

Genelux's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Genelux's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -95.29% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Genelux's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -98125.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genelux's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -45.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genelux's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -29.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

