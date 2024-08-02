Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $39.5, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.64% from the previous average price target of $37.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of ExlService Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $38.00 $37.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Raises Outperform $40.00 $34.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ExlService Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ExlService Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ExlService Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ExlService Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings Inc. is a business process management company that provides digital operations and analytical services to clients driving enterprise-scale business transformation initiatives that leverage company's deep expertise in analytics, AI, ML and cloud. The company offers business process outsourcing and automation services, and data-driven insights to customers across multiple industries. The company operates through four segments based on the products and services offered and markets served: Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging, Analytics. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States, and more than half of its revenue comes from Analytics segment.

ExlService Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ExlService Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ExlService Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ExlService Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

