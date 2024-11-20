Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Energizer Hldgs

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Energizer Hldgs (NYSE:ENR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Energizer Hldgs, revealing an average target of $36.25, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a 17.89% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $30.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Energizer Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $39.00 $32.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $32.00 $29.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Energizer Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Energizer Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Energizer Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering Energizer Hldgs: A Closer Look

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer, Rayovac, Varta and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the Americas segment.

Energizer Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Energizer Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Energizer Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energizer Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -27.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 26.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

