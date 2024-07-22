Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Commerce Bancshares

Ratings for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Commerce Bancshares, presenting an average target of $60.5, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.56% from the previous average price target of $56.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Commerce Bancshares's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $55.00 Steven Shaw Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $52.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $62.00 $60.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $60.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Commerce Bancshares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Commerce Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Commerce Bancshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Commerce Bancshares's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Commerce Bancshares analyst ratings.

Discovering Commerce Bancshares: A Closer Look

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is a $22 billion regional bank that provides a diversified line of financial services, including business and personal banking, wealth management, financial planning, and investments through its affiliated companies. Commerce Bank operates in more than 200 locations in the central United States. Commerce Bancshares also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, leasing, credit-related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities.

Commerce Bancshares: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Commerce Bancshares showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.07% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Commerce Bancshares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Commerce Bancshares adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CBSH

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CBSH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.