Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Cathay General

Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cathay General and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $44.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.95% increase from the previous average price target of $39.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cathay General is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $47.00 $45.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $45.00 $38.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $50.00 $44.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $36.00 $32.00

All You Need to Know About Cathay General

Cathay General Bancorp is a regional bank predominantly serving the Chinese-American community. The company's policy is to reach out and actively offer services to low-to-moderate income groups in the delineated branch service areas. It predominantly provides services such as checking and deposit, lines of credits, commercial and commercial real estate loans, merchant services and payment processing, treasury management services, international banking and financing services, and other customary banking services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. Through its Wealth Management unit, the company also offers investment products and services, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, insurance, annuities, and advisory services.

Cathay General's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Cathay General's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.76%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cathay General's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cathay General's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cathay General's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cathay General's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

