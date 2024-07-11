Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Beauty Health

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $3.0, with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $1.50. A decline of 17.13% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Beauty Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $1.50 $2.50 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $3.00 $4.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $2.50 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Beauty Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Beauty Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Beauty Health's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Beauty Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Beauty Health: A Closer Look

The Beauty Health Co is a category-creating beauty health company that along with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells esthetic technologies and products. The company's brand portfolio includes Hydrafacial, SkinStylus, and Keravive, offering Syndeo device, SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, Keravive Peptide Solution and other products.

Beauty Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Beauty Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.65%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Beauty Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beauty Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beauty Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Beauty Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 10.8. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

