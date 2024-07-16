Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Arbor Realty Trust

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.62, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. Experiencing a 1.38% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $13.81.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Arbor Realty Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $11.50 $12.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $14.00 $13.25 Steven Delaney JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $16.00 $17.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arbor Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arbor Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arbor Realty Trust's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Inc is a specialized real estate finance company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred, and direct equity. In addition, it may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. The company has two business segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Structured Business Segment. The company is externally managed and advised by Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC.

Arbor Realty Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Arbor Realty Trust's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 36.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arbor Realty Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arbor Realty Trust's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Arbor Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

