Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Akamai Techs

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $118.0, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $117.50, the current average has increased by 0.43%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Akamai Techs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $112.00 $115.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Strong Buy $140.00 $140.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $100.00 $100.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00

Get to Know Akamai Techs Better

Akamai operates a content delivery network, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

Financial Milestones: Akamai Techs's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Akamai Techs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Akamai Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Akamai Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.97.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

