Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Air Transport Services Gr

Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.25, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.86% increase from the previous average price target of $18.50.

The perception of Air Transport Services Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.50 $15.00 Rick Paterson Loop Capital Raises Hold $22.50 $22.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Hold $15.00 $14.00 Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Air Transport Services Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Air Transport Services Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Air Transport Services Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Air Transport Services Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Air Transport Services Gr

Air Transport Services Group Inc along with its subsidiaries operates within the airfreight and logistics industry. It leases aircraft and provides airline operations, ground services, aircraft modification and maintenance, and other support services mainly to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Cargo Aircraft Management and ACMI Services (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance). It generates a majority of its revenue from the ACMI services segment.

Key Indicators: Air Transport Services Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Air Transport Services Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.73% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Air Transport Services Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Air Transport Services Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Transport Services Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

