Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Advanced Energy Indus

Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Advanced Energy Indus and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $113.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $92.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.95% from the previous average price target of $103.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Advanced Energy Indus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $92.00 $103.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $103.00 Robert Mason Baird Announces Outperform $128.00 - Brian Chin Stifel Announces Buy $135.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Energy Indus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Energy Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Advanced Energy Indus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Advanced Energy Indus's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Advanced Energy Indus analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Advanced Energy Indus

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest primarily from Asia and Europe.

A Deep Dive into Advanced Energy Indus's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Advanced Energy Indus's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Energy Indus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Energy Indus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.59%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Advanced Energy Indus faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AEIS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jan 2022 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Needham Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AEIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.