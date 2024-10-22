Unveiling 31 Analyst Insights On DoorDash

In the last three months, 31 analysts have published ratings on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 13 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 8 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $148.19, along with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.52% increase from the previous average price target of $135.31.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of DoorDash's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $180.00 $155.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $160.00 $143.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $173.00 $152.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $142.00 $127.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $145.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $160.00 $145.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Announces Overweight $177.00 - Josh Beck Raymond James Announces Outperform $155.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Announces Buy $155.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $160.00 - Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $119.00 $110.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $124.00 $118.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $140.00 $135.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $125.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $143.00 $125.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $127.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $152.00 $150.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $145.00 $125.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $145.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $155.00 $145.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $113.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $115.00 $115.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $125.00 $115.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $137.00 $111.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 James Cordwell Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $170.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DoorDash's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DoorDash's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoorDash analyst ratings.

Discovering DoorDash: A Closer Look

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

DoorDash: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DoorDash showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.3% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, DoorDash adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

