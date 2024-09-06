Unveiling 26 Analyst Insights On Sarepta Therapeutics

Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) were provided by 26 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 17 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 10 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $188.31, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.65% from the previous average price target of $174.92.

The perception of Sarepta Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $181.00 $182.00 David Hoang Citigroup Lowers Neutral $160.00 $176.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $152.00 $167.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $179.00 $185.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $203.00 $226.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Announces Outperform $182.00 - Biren Amin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $205.00 $205.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 David Hoang Citigroup Raises Neutral $176.00 $172.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $165.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $185.00 $139.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $230.00 $165.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $165.00 $165.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $157.00 $157.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $128.00 $128.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $182.00 $142.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $226.00 $185.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $213.00 $166.00 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $235.00 $166.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Key Indicators: Sarepta Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

