Unveiling 24 Analyst Insights On Zeta Global Holdings

In the latest quarter, 24 analysts provided ratings for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 17 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 11 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Zeta Global Holdings, revealing an average target of $35.75, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.78% from the previous average price target of $31.70.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Zeta Global Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $37.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $42.00 $33.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $43.00 $36.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $33.00 $29.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Announces Overweight $40.00 - Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $28.00 $28.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Buy $39.00 $35.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Raises Buy $44.00 $33.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $30.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $29.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $30.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zeta Global Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Zeta Global Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zeta Global Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zeta Global Holdings analyst ratings.

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Financial Milestones: Zeta Global Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zeta Global Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.61% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zeta Global Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZETA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Neutral Jul 2021 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZETA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.