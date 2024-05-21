Unveiling 24 Analyst Insights On Dick's Sporting Goods

Across the recent three months, 24 analysts have shared their insights on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 8 8 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $219.83, along with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $175.00. Marking an increase of 27.14%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $172.91.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dick's Sporting Goods by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $224.00 $226.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $231.00 $239.00 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Announces Hold $211.00 - Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $240.00 $190.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $215.00 $142.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $220.00 $150.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $239.00 $194.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $243.00 $201.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $160.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $250.00 $183.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $247.00 $157.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $210.00 $160.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $215.00 $126.00 Warren Cheng Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $200.00 Kate Fitzsimons Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $210.00 $175.00 Sam Poser Williams Trading Raises Buy $235.00 $154.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $245.00 $195.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Outperform $226.00 $177.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Neutral $185.00 $145.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $194.00 $179.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Neutral $190.00 $165.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $195.00 $160.00 Kate Fitzsimons Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $125.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $201.00 $174.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dick's Sporting Goods. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dick's Sporting Goods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dick's Sporting Goods's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 725 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores), and about 130 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and Public Lands nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chairman and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Dick's Sporting Goods's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dick's Sporting Goods showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.77% as of 31 January, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dick's Sporting Goods's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, Dick's Sporting Goods faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

