Unveiling 24 Analyst Insights On Dick's Sporting Goods

Analysts' ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 24 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 8 10 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $238.62, with a high estimate of $280.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.89% increase from the previous average price target of $227.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Dick's Sporting Goods's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $200.00 $230.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $230.00 $230.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $230.00 $220.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $247.00 $231.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $266.00 $224.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $211.00 $197.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $210.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $215.00 Warren Cheng Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $280.00 $240.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $232.00 $215.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $256.00 $243.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $230.00 $210.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $240.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $245.00 $235.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Neutral $235.00 $225.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $255.00 $245.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $230.00 $210.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $265.00 $250.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $225.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $245.00 $245.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $245.00 $245.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $210.00 $210.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $224.00 $226.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $231.00 $239.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dick's Sporting Goods. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dick's Sporting Goods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dick's Sporting Goods's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 725 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores and House of Sport), and about 130 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and Public Lands nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chairman and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Financial Insights: Dick's Sporting Goods

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Dick's Sporting Goods displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dick's Sporting Goods's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dick's Sporting Goods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dick's Sporting Goods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.6, Dick's Sporting Goods adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

