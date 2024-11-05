Unveiling 21 Analyst Insights On Lululemon Athletica

In the preceding three months, 21 analysts have released ratings for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 8 6 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lululemon Athletica and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $322.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $382.00 and a low estimate of $250.00. This current average has decreased by 10.6% from the previous average price target of $360.65.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Lululemon Athletica among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $360.00 $310.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $314.00 $326.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $350.00 $415.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $261.00 $263.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $260.00 $250.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $382.00 $375.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $325.00 $350.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $326.00 $329.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $355.00 $440.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Maintains Buy $310.00 $310.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Outperform $324.00 $400.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $375.00 $420.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $350.00 $400.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $360.00 $470.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $329.00 $404.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $285.00 $350.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $250.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $270.00 $300.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $370.00 $416.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $315.00 $385.00

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Financial Milestones: Lululemon Athletica's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Lululemon Athletica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

