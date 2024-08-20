Unveiling 19 Analyst Insights On Texas Instruments

19 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 8 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 6 0 1 2M Ago 2 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Texas Instruments, revealing an average target of $216.47, a high estimate of $268.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. This current average has increased by 10.98% from the previous average price target of $195.05.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Texas Instruments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $268.00 $255.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $250.00 $200.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $210.00 $210.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Neutral $200.00 $175.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $185.00 $160.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $210.00 $190.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $203.00 $167.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $195.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $176.00 $157.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Hold $185.00 $175.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Raises Buy $250.00 $210.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Hold $200.00 $172.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $250.00 $205.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $200.00 $185.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $156.00 $150.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $230.00 $210.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $230.00 $210.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Texas Instruments's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Texas Instruments's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Texas Instruments's Background

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Key Indicators: Texas Instruments's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Texas Instruments's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Instruments's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, Texas Instruments faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

