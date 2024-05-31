Unveiling 19 Analyst Insights On Shake Shack

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 5 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 4 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Shake Shack and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $117.05, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.96% from the previous average price target of $102.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Shake Shack among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Underweight $102.00 $100.00 Peter Saleh BTIG Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $92.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $124.00 $115.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Neutral $110.00 $100.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $105.00 $102.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 - Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $88.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 - Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 - Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 - Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $112.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $108.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Outperform $125.00 - Peter Saleh BTIG Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Outperform $125.00 $91.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Underweight $100.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shake Shack. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shake Shack compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Shake Shack's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Shake Shack's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Shake Shack Better

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. It is serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water.

A Deep Dive into Shake Shack's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Shake Shack displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.7%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shake Shack's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shake Shack's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, Shake Shack adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

