Unveiling 19 Analyst Insights On Five Below

19 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 11 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 3 2 6 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $96.21, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. A 1.89% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $98.06.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Five Below among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $75.00 $98.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $104.00 $100.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Maintains Neutral $85.00 $85.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $125.00 $102.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Raises Neutral $98.00 $87.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $100.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $95.00 $89.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $102.00 $120.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $106.00 $115.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $106.00 $124.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $87.00 $89.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $89.00 $86.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $95.00 $101.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $102.00 $108.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Raises Neutral $87.00 $75.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Hold $89.00 $89.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $92.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $108.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Five Below. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Five Below's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Five Below's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five Below analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Five Below

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Five Below displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Five Below's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Below's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FIVE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Keybanc Upgrades Sector Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FIVE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.