Unveiling 18 Analyst Insights On Corning

18 analysts have shared their evaluations of Corning (NYSE:GLW) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Corning, revealing an average target of $46.78, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.39, the current average has increased by 10.36%.

The perception of Corning by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $51.00 $47.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $46.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $47.00 $44.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $36.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $47.00 $50.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $46.00 $40.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $46.00 $47.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $46.00 $46.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $55.00 $47.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $39.00 $39.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $45.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $50.00 $40.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $46.00 $39.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $38.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $39.00 $35.00

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Key Indicators: Corning's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Corning's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corning's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corning's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corning's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

