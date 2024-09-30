Unveiling 16 Analyst Insights On Devon Energy

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $55.88, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average has decreased by 6.27% from the previous average price target of $59.62.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Devon Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $49.00 $60.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $47.00 $53.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $51.00 $55.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $64.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $63.00 $65.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $57.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $57.00 $65.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $55.00 $57.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $57.00 $60.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $43.00 $48.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $60.00 $67.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Maintains Positive $65.00 $65.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $64.00 $67.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $57.00 $57.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $54.00 $52.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $62.00

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2023, Devon reported net proved reserves of 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 658,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Devon Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Devon Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

