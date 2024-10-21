Unveiling 15 Analyst Insights On Sarepta Therapeutics

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $176.93, along with a high estimate of $205.00 and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average represents a 4.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $185.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sarepta Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Tsai Jefferies Announces Buy $165.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00 Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $150.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $182.00 $181.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $152.00 $152.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $181.00 $182.00 David Hoang Citigroup Lowers Neutral $160.00 $176.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $152.00 $167.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $179.00 $185.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $203.00 $226.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Announces Outperform $182.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sarepta Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Sarepta Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sarepta Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Delving into Sarepta Therapeutics's Background

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Sarepta Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.27.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SRPT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SRPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.