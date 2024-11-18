Unveiling 15 Analyst Insights On Samsara

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $45.13, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a 9.89% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $41.07.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Samsara among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $40.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $56.00 $46.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $46.00 - Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Neutral $40.00 $37.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $46.00 $42.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $44.00 $40.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $40.00 $35.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $38.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $42.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $49.00 $47.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $42.00 $40.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $40.00 $36.00 Matt Bullock B of A Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $45.00 Matt Bullock B of A Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Samsara. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Samsara compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Samsara's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Samsara Better

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations: The solution connects physical operations data to the Connected Operations Cloud, which consists of the Data Platform and Application. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Samsara's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Samsara showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 36.92% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Samsara's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Samsara's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Samsara's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Samsara's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

