Unveiling 15 Analyst Insights On Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 8 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 6 2 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $140.47, along with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $128.86, the current average has increased by 9.01%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kimberly-Clark by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $136.00 Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $146.00 - Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $115.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $165.00 $126.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $136.00 $132.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Sell $125.00 $111.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Underperform $115.00 $110.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $126.00 $123.00 Alejandro Zamacona HSBC Raises Hold $150.00 $146.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $138.00 $135.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $123.00 $115.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $136.00 $131.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $152.00 $135.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $124.00

Discovering Kimberly-Clark: A Closer Look

With more than half of sales from personal care and another third from consumer tissue products, Kimberly-Clark sits as a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm. Its brand mix includes Huggies, PullUps, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary offerings for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Breaking Down Kimberly-Clark's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Kimberly-Clark's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimberly-Clark's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 66.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimberly-Clark's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kimberly-Clark's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 7.63.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

