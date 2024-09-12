Unveiling 15 Analyst Insights On FedEx

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $322.8, a high estimate of $359.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. This current average has increased by 3.94% from the previous average price target of $310.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive FedEx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $335.00 $339.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Announces Buy $334.00 - John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $335.00 $325.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $335.00 $300.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $300.00 $275.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Buy $327.00 $303.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $359.00 $296.00 Daniel Imbro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $339.00 $318.00 Jordan Alliger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $333.00 $316.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $210.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $347.00 $340.00 Garrett Holland Baird Raises Outperform $340.00 $325.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $300.00 $325.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $318.00 $351.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FedEx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of FedEx's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into FedEx's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FedEx analyst ratings.

Delving into FedEx's Background

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended May 2024, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting the firm's presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Key Indicators: FedEx's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FedEx's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.82% as of 31 May, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, FedEx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FDX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.