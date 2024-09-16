Unveiling 15 Analyst Insights On Equity Residential

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Equity Residential and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $77.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.47% from the previous average price target of $71.07.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Equity Residential by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $80.00 $68.00 Derek Johnston Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $83.00 $62.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $75.00 $74.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $81.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $73.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $74.00 $70.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $77.00 $73.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $69.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $73.00 $72.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $75.00 $68.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $74.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $80.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $82.00 $75.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $70.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Equity Residential's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Equity Residential's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Equity Residential: A Closer Look

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 299 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing three additional properties with 977 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Equity Residential's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

