Unveiling 15 Analyst Insights On Cheesecake Factory

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 4 2 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 4 2 1 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $48.13, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Marking an increase of 9.04%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Cheesecake Factory's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $56.00 - Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $59.00 $52.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $49.00 $47.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $38.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $44.00 $38.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $47.00 $40.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Sell $36.00 $32.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $47.00 $45.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $38.00 $35.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheesecake Factory. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheesecake Factory compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cheesecake Factory's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Cheesecake Factory's Background

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and Flower Child. Majority of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

Cheesecake Factory's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cheesecake Factory's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.25% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheesecake Factory's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cheesecake Factory's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 4.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

