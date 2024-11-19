Unveiling 15 Analyst Insights On Arch Capital Group

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $121.73, a high estimate of $138.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $115.29, the current average has increased by 5.59%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Arch Capital Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $109.00 $118.00 Jay Cohen B of A Securities Lowers Buy $136.00 $143.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $104.00 $98.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $118.00 $126.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $125.00 $128.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $125.00 $115.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $110.00 $108.00 Jay Cohen B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $119.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $126.00 $110.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $134.00 $114.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $107.00 $104.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $138.00 $116.00 Charlie Lederer Citigroup Raises Neutral $114.00 $105.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $120.00 - Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Arch Capital Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Arch Capital Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arch Capital Group analyst ratings.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company which writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage two operating segments: corporate and other. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to client across a variety of industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Understanding the Numbers: Arch Capital Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Arch Capital Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arch Capital Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arch Capital Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arch Capital Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACGL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ACGL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.